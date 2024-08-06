Nikola Jokic and Serbia complete Olympic quarterfinal comeback against Australia

Australia’s #26 Duop Reath (R) defends against Serbia’s #15 Nikola Jokic in the men’s quarterfinal basketball match between Serbia and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic powered Serbia to a thrilling comeback victory over Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA MVP totaled 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and four steals as Serbia earned the 95-90 win in overtime.

Serbia came all the way back from a 24-point first-half deficit to take a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.

A missed free throw from Serbia's Vasilije Micic opened the door for Australia, which was down two with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Patty Mills then came through with a clutch mid-range jumper over Jokic to tie the game at 82 and send the game to OT.

PATTY MILLS HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS. 🥶



Australia sends it to OT against Serbia! #ParisOlympics | 📺 USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/b2DiZ5fHKI — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

Jokic had a clutch shot of his own in overtime, dropping in a turnaround jumper to put Serbia up three with 25.1 seconds remaining.

Australia gave the ball back to Serbia with an untimely turnover, and Serbia went on to complete the comeback victory.

Mills led all scorers with 26 points, while Josh Giddey added 25 points for Australia. Behind Jokic in the score column for Serbia were Bogdan Bogdanovic (17 points) and Micic (14 points).

Serbia will now play the winner of the quarterfinal between Team USA and Brazil (3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT) in Thursday's semifinals.