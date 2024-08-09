Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas lead Team USA to track gold

What to Know
- Team USA track stars Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas led the U.S. women's relay to gold in the 4x100-meter final.
- Spain triumphed over host team France 5-3 in the final of the men's soccer tournament, becoming the first European gold medal team in the sport at the Olympics in 32 years.
- USA women’s basketball won its 60th-consecutive Olympic game with a 85-64 victory over Australia in the semis. They will play for an eighth straight Olympic gold medal and tenth overall on Sunday.
- Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's Paris Olympics run culminates Friday with a gold-medal bout against Yang Liu of China in the women’s welterweight division.
- Breaking ramps up, with the B-girls bronze and gold medal battles at La Concorde in the afternoon.
- Defending silver medalist Rai Benjamin is trying for gold in the men's 400-meter hurdles.
- Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old sprinter, made history this morning in the first round of the 4x400 relay by becoming the youngest U.S. male to compete in track at the Olympics.
Follow along below for live updates on Day 14 of the Paris Olympics.