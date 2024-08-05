What happened to Simone Biles on the balance beam at the 2024 Olympics?

It wasn't Simone Biles' day on the balance beam.

The star U.S. gymnast was on a roll -- winning a gold medal in every final she competed in at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- but Monday's performance was a different story.

Biles, 27, missed a spot on the podium when she slipped off the beam, resulting in a one-point deduction. Her 13.100 score placed her fifth when the vent concluded, alongside U.S. teammate Suni Lee, who also tumbled during her routine.

The 10-time Olympic medalist Biles was seeking her third medal in beam, but a few other competitors had the star-studded athlete beat. Here's what to know about the other balance beam competitors that bested Biles on Monday:

Who is the woman who beat Simone Biles on the balance beam at the 2024 Olympics?

The women who made the podium are Italy’s Alice D’Amato, who won gold with a 14.366 along with China’s Zhoi Yaquin, who earned silver with a 14.100. Italy's Manila Esposito took bronze with a 14.000.

Who is Alice D'Amato?

D’Amato has quite an impressive resume — but Monday’s gold medal on the balance beam in Paris takes the cake.

The 21-year-old gymnast from Italy also won silver at the team all-around at the 2024 Olympics and has 11 medals in events which include the World Championships, European Championships and Mediterranean Games.

D’Amato has a twin sister, Asia, who competed at the 2020 Olympic Games as a gymnast.

Has Alice D'Amato won gold before?

Earning gold in the women's balance beam on Aug. 5 at the 2024 Paris Olympics was D'Amato's first Olympic gold medal.

How many medals does Alice D'Amato have

At the Olympics, D'Amato has two medals (1 gold and 1 silver) but she has numerous other medals in non-Olympic competitions.