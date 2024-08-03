Simone Biles delivers stunning vaults to win 7th Olympic gold medal

Simone Biles of Team USA during the Women’s Vault Final at the Gymnastics Bercy Arena during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

After winning gold in the individual all-around and helping the U.S. dominant in team all-around to burnish her legacy, Biles secured her third gold of these Games in the vault final.

With her signature Biles II vault, Simone Biles earned a score of 15.700. The element, also known as the Yurchenko double pike, is super difficult and very dangerous.

For her second run, Biles performed the Cheng Vault, also known as the Biles I, and received a score of 14.900, giving the GOAT a total score of 15.300. She earned her seventh Olympic gold medal and 10th overall.

Biles entered the vault finals among the favorites again but faced a tough challenge from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, the defending Olympic champion in the event.

Andrade is taking the silver and Jade Carey will take home the bronze.