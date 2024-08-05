Simone Biles takes silver on floor in her final event of 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles, a mainstay on the Olympic stage for nearly a decade, made what could be her final trip to the podium.

From a dominant debut in Rio, to overcoming struggles in Tokyo, to getting redemption in Paris, Biles exits the 2024 Olympics as an 11-time medal winner.

The star United States gymnast took silver in the floor exercise final on Monday with a score of 14.133. She finished behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who had a 14.166 to win gold, after receiving landing deductions for going out of bounds twice.

Biles' U.S. teammate Jordan Chiles took bronze with a 13.766 after Team USA submitted an inquiry that increased her score from what was initially a fifth-place finish. Biles and Chiles bowed down in celebration to Andrade when she was presented with the gold during the medal ceremony.

Biles had won gold in floor at the 2016 Olympics and was forced to pull out of the event three years ago in Tokyo to focus on her mental health.

She entered her final event at the 2024 Olympics having won gold in vault, all-around and the team final in Paris. By winning silver in floor for her 11th career Olympic medal, she tied Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska for second-most by a female gymnast in Olympic history. The record is held by Larisa Latynina, who had 18 for the Soviet Union between 1956 and 1964.

Biles' three gold-medal wins in Paris increased her career total to seven. She trails Latynina and U.S swimmer Katie Ledecky, who each won nine, and U.S. swimmer Jenny Thompson (8) for most all time by a woman in Olympics history.

Earlier in the day, Biles was unable to medal in balance beam after slipping during her routine for a one-point deduction. She scored a 13.100 to finish tied for fifth with U.S. teammate Suni Lee, who also fell during her routine. It was the first time since 2000 that an American was unable to reach the women's balance beam podium.

Biles closed her performance in Paris on floor by getting back onto the podium. She has not, however, ruled out competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles when she will be 31 years old.

“Never say never,” Biles said Saturday after taking gold in vault. “Next Olympics are at home. So, you just never know. I am getting really old.”

Here's a list of Simone Biles' medals:

2024 Paris Olympics - Silver - Floor

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Vault

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - All-around

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Floor

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Vault

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - All-around

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold – Team

