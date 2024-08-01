Live updates: Simone Biles competes in women's all-around; Katie Ledecky returns to pool after record-breaking gold medal win

What to Know
- After taking her eighth gold medal on Wednesday in the women's 1500m freestyle, Katie Ledecky is expected to compete in the final of the 4x200 freestyle relay on Thursday.
- Gymnast Simone Biles will attempt to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952 when the 27-year-old American star takes on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion and U.S. teammate Suni Lee.
- The U.S. women's basketball team looks to extend its Olympic winning streak to 57 games when the Americans play Belgium. The team has not lost in the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games.
- The men's golf tournament begins at Le Golf National with Xander Schauffele seeking a second straight gold medal. The top seven players in the world, starting with Scottie Scheffler and Schauffele at Nos. 1 and 2, are part of the 60-man field.