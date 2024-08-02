Simone Biles has 3 events left in Paris. Here's her remaining schedule

Simone Biles has claimed two gold medals so far at the Paris Olympics, cementing her legacy as the greatest-ever American gymnast and one of the best athletes in world history.

And she's not done.

Biles' attention now turns to Saturday's vault event. And if her performance in the individual all-around was any indication, we're in for a heck of a show.

The individual all-around win marked the eighth Olympic medal for the 27-year-old Biles, who was previously tied with Shannon Miller at seven. She has more gold medals than any other American gymnast.

Simone Biles executed a Yurchenko double pike vault on her way to winning gold in the women’s all-around final.

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

The next event for Biles will be the women's vault final on Saturday, Aug. 3, available on NBC and Peacock.

What events does Simone Biles have left to compete in?

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics star based on qualifications:

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Simone Biles qualified for the vault event.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

Watch as Simone Biles and Suni Lee show out for Team USA in the women's all-around team final.

When are Simone Biles' remaining events?

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock. The event will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.