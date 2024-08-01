Will this be Simone Biles' last Olympics? One of her coaches sheds light on the possibility

Simone Biles has become the most decorated women’s gymnast in U.S. history, but could Paris be her final time competing on the Olympic stage?

The 27-year-old has kept quiet about her future plans, saying her focus after leaving Paris will be on the post-Olympic tour she headlines.

Biles is also married and has talked openly about the fear of missing out on life milestones because of her time in the gym.

Still, Cecile Landi — who has coached Biles with her husband Laurent since late 2017 — perhaps offered a little bit of insight after the American women won team gold Tuesday.

“She wanted to rewrite her story, the end,” Landi said.

Landi then added a small asterisk.

“Well, that’s what she says now.”

Biles would be 31 the next time the Olympic competition rolls around, and having a chance to perform in Los Angeles could potentially impact the decision.

Whether she does so or not, she has cemented her status as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time with her performances at the Olympics.

In fact, she could become just the second gymnast to claim multiple all-around gold medals at the Olympics in 56 years if she can finish off her strong performance in Paris.