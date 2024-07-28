Trending
South Korea wins 10th straight Olympic gold medal in archery women's team event 

South Korea clinched the gold medal in Paris after defeating China

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Korea is unstoppable when it comes to the archery women’s team event. 

The squad, led by Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon and Nam Suh-yeon, defeated China 5-4 on Sunday in Paris to earn its 10th straight Olympic gold medal.

The final score of the sets were 56-53, 55-54, 51-54, 53-55, in a final that went all the way to a shootout. The shootout score was 29-27.

