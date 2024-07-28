South Korea wins 10th straight Olympic gold medal in archery women's team event 

South Korea is unstoppable when it comes to the archery women’s team event.

The squad, led by Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon and Nam Suh-yeon, defeated China 5-4 on Sunday in Paris to earn its 10th straight Olympic gold medal.

The final score of the sets were 56-53, 55-54, 51-54, 53-55, in a final that went all the way to a shootout. The shootout score was 29-27.

Earlier in the day, Mexico won bronze in the women's team event after defeating Netherlands 6-2.

This was the first time Mexico won a medal in the women's team event.