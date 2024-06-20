The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be filled with French landmarks, and it will also shine a spotlight on the country’s national stadium.

Stade de France will play host to two Olympic sports this summer and will be the site where the “fastest man in the world” is crowned.

Unlike the signature stadiums of past Olympics, Stade de France will not be home to the iconic event that kicks off each Games.

Ahead of this summer's Paris Olympics, here is everything to know about the Stade de France.

What is the Stade de France?

The Stade de France is the national stadium of France.

Where is the Stade de France located?

The Stade de France is a stadium in Saint-Denis, France, just north of Paris.

Athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games will not only compete in Paris, but in venues around France and its territories. Hover over each venue to see more.

When did the Stade de France open?

The Stade de France was built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. It opened on Jan. 28, 1998, for an international match between France and Spain.

What is the Stade de France stadium capacity?

The Stade de France has a maximum capacity of 81,338, making it the country’s largest stadium.

Biggest events at the Stade de France

The Stade de France has hosted some historic moments in French history.

France and Brazil faced off at the stadium in the 1998 World Cup Final, which Les Bleus won 3-0. In all, the stadium hosted nine matches during the 1998 World Cup.

The stadium has played host to numerous major events since, including the 2003 World Athletics Championships, 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup, 2007 Rugby World Cup and 2023 Rugby World Cup. The French men’s national soccer team had a chance to win another major trophy at the venue during Euro 2016, but it fell to Portugal by a score of 1-0 in the tournament final.

Along with soccer and rugby matches, the Stade de France has hosted concerts from legendary musicians. The Rolling Stones played the first ever concert at the stadium on July 25, 1998, and artists like Céline Dion, Paul McCartney, U2, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga have performed there since.

Stade de France at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As France’s national stadium, Stade de France will be quite involved with the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here is a look at the two sports the stadium will host:

Rugby sevens

Men’s and women’s rugby sevens matches will be played at the Stade de France from Wednesday, July 24, (two days before the Opening Ceremony) through Tuesday, July 30.

Track and field

The Stade de France will then host track and field events from Friday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 10.

Will Stade de France host the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

For the first time in Olympics history, the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium.

Instead, the ceremony will be held across the Seine and end at the Trocadéro.