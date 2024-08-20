Team USA stars were drug tested after winning Olympic gold, Anthony Edwards claims

Steph Curry's legendary performance closing out the 2024 Paris Olympics was so impressive that the Warriors superstar immediately was subjected to a drug test following Team USA's unforgettable 98-87 win over France earlier this month.

During a seminar at Fanatics Fest, Durant and Edwards sat down for a conversation on the "Boardroom," detailing their strange experience following the Americans' emphatic victory that saw the trio of NBA stars each get drug tested.

"After the gold medal, me and him [Durant] had a, what you call it? A drug test," Edwards said. "We couldn't really celebrate in the locker room for real because me, him and Steph had to take like a drug test or something."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Anthony Edwards says Steph Curry got drug tested after the gold medal game in Paris. He also mentioned that he and KD were also tested.



(via @boardroom)

pic.twitter.com/a4D9QWpTxG — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 20, 2024

Curry torched France with four 3-pointers in the final three minutes of regulation, stamping Team USA's gold medal bid and securing his own Olympic immortality in the process.

Vintage Steph was COOKIN’ down the stretch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ha5Zkz0TuJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

Curry's epic Olympics finale was preceded by an incredible 36-point performance against Serbia to keep the Americans' gold-medal dreams alive, with the star point guard's legendary back-to-back showings being so impressive that they apparently warranted a drug screening.

The unexpected drug tests are a memory that Curry, Durant and Edwards can look back on with a laugh for the rest of their lives.