What to Know
- The U.S. men's basketball team plays Puerto Rico in its group-play finale at 11:15 a.m. ET, looking to finish 3-0 and secure the top seed in the knockout round.
- Every basket has meaning with point differential being the tiebreaker between multiple unbeaten teams vying for the top seed in the 2024 Olympics.
- Kevin Durant has a chance to surpass Lisa Leslie as the leading scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history.
Follow along below for the latest updates and watch live on NBC and Peacock.