Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Team USA takes on Brazil in Olympic basketball quarterfinals

The U.S. men's team is looking to add another gold in basketball. Brazil doesn't seem to be the team to play the role of David but the U.S. men's team has appeared a bit like a sluggish Goliath at times.

By NBC Staff

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are set to lead the United States men's basketball team in the Olympic quarterfinals against Brazil on Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us