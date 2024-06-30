The U.S. Gymnastics athletes headed to the 2024 Olympics are set.

Following the conclusion of the men's trials on Saturday, the women's side wrapped things up Sunday night, which saw Simone Biles dominate thanks to stellar floor routines.

Also coming through from the women's side was rising 23-year-old star Jordan Chiles, who was a silver medalist at the Tokyo Games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Watch the second episode of the My New Favorite Olympian series, where you’ll meet some of Team USA’s most inspiring athletes.

Here's what to know about the men's and women's U.S. Gymnastics rosters for Paris:

Who is on the women's U.S. Gymnastics roster for the 2024 Olympics?

Along with Biles and Chiles, here's who made the cut:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Jade Carey

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson (traveling replacement athlete)

Leanne Wong (traveling replacement athlete)

NBC Sports’ Senior Olympics Editor Nick Zaccardi breaks down what Jordan Chiles would need to do to thrill fans at the Paris Olympics.

Who is on the men's U.S. Gymnastics roster for the 2024 Olympics?

The men's side is led by Brody Malone, who has experience from the Tokyo Games. The rest of the roster will make their Olympic debuts. Here's the list:

Brody Malone

Asher Hong

Paul Juda

Stephen Nedoroscik

Frederick Richard

Khoi Young (traveling replacement athlete)

Shane Wiskus (traveling replacement athlete)

What is the 2024 Paris Olympics gymnastics schedule?

Gymnastic events in Paris will run from July 27-Aug. 1 and Aug. 3-5.

Where will gymnastics events be held at the 2024 Olympics?

Artistic gymnastics events in Paris will transpire at Bercy Arena.