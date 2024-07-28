Trending
Who does Team USA men's basketball play next? What to know after Serbia rout

LeBron James and Kevin Durant shined en route to beating Serbia.

By Sanjesh Singh

Team USA men's basketball is off to a near-flawless start in Paris.

After a slow start with concerns surrounding Steve Kerr's rotations and Joel Embiid's general play, LeBron James and Kevin Durant woke the monsters inside them to steer the U.S. to a 110-84 rout of Serbia in Group C action Sunday.

The U.S. had also handled Nikola Jokic and Co. in pre-Olympic exhibition action, which is why those games held significance for moments like this.

So, who does the U.S. play next in its quest for gold? Here's what to know:

When does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA will return to the court on Wednesday, July 31.

Who does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA will face South Sudan next in pool play, which were seconds away from a historic upset in pre-Olympic exhibition play.

What time does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Tip-off time for Team USA versus South Sudan is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

How to watch, stream Team USA vs. South Sudan

The game will be broadcast on USA Network and streamed on Peacock.

