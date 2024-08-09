Scouting France: How Team USA men's basketball can win gold in 2024 Olympics

Team USA men's basketball is on the verge of capturing five straight Olympic golds.

Since settling for bronze in 2004, the U.S. won gold in Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, which was delayed one year due to the pandemic.

Most recently in Tokyo, the U.S. met France in the gold medal game, which it won 87-82.

The U.S. roster in Tokyo missed several vital players, however, as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and more did not commit. Kevin Durant was the lead star, while Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Zach LaVine suited up.

France had some differences, too, as young star Victor Wembanyama was not yet involved.

But with both nations back in the gold medal game in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the U.S. will seek to continue its dominance in the sport while France chases its first men's basketball gold in front of a home audience. Here's what to know about the French squad before the final:

When is the men's basketball gold medal game?

The men's basketball gold medal game is set for Saturday, Aug. 10. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

Who is France men's basketball's head coach at the 2024 Olympics?

France is head coached by Vincent Colliet. The 61-year-old was born in Sainte-Adresse, France, and currently head coaches the Metropolitans 92 since 2021. He played basketball in France from 1981 to 1998 before transitioning to a coach from 1998 to present day.

Kenneth Atkinson, Ruddy Nelhomme and Pascal Donnadieu are the three assistant coaches.

Who is on the France men's basketball roster at the 2024 Olympics?

These are the 12 players Colliet has at his disposal in France, along with the teams they play for:

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (NBA)

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA)

Evan Fournier, NBA free agent

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (NBA)

Frank Ntilikina, Partizan (Serbia)

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (Spain)

Andrew Albicy, CB Gran Canaria (Spain)

Isaia Cordinier, Virtus Bologna (Italy)

Nando de Colo, ASVEL Basket (France)

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco (France)

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos (Greece)

How did France reach the men's basketball gold medal game?

Here's a game-by-game look at how France reached the gold medal game, as it finished second in Group B at 2-1:

France 78, Brazil 66 in Group B

France 94, Japan 90 (OT) in Group B

Germany 85, France 71 in Group B

France 82, Canada 73 in quarterfinals

France 73, Germany 69 in semifinals

Who leads France's men's basketball team in statistics at the 2024 Olympics?

With France being 4-1 so far in Paris, all but three players featured in each game. The exceptions are Coulibaly, de Colo and Strazel. These five players are producing the most in heavy minutes:

Batum in 31.3 minutes : 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks with a 41/30/86 shooting split.

: 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks with a 41/30/86 shooting split. Wembanyama in 29.8 minutes : 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks with a 38/28/65 shooting split.

: 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks with a 38/28/65 shooting split. Yabusele in 21.8 minutes : 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists with a 55/29/88 shooting split.

: 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists with a 55/29/88 shooting split. Fournier in 21.0 minutes : 10.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists with a 35/35/100 shooting split.

: 10.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists with a 35/35/100 shooting split. Cordinier in 20.1 minutes: 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals with a 54/50/100 shooting split.

Lessort has also done well in 14.2 minutes per game, averaging 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in a bench role.

The notable omission is Gobert, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Gobert was dropped to the bench versus Germany in the semifinals and played just five minutes. France has fared better with Gobert not playing, which will be a storyline to watch given his familiarity with Team USA personnel.

In 14.5 minutes, Gobert has averages of 3.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assists on 67% shooting overall and 28.6% from the foul line.

How will Team USA beat France in the gold medal game?

Predicting one-off games like these can be tricky. A team performing really well may suddenly cool off in the biggest game while a struggling team could find itself when it matters the most.

On paper, the U.S. boasts significantly better scorers and passers than France. France, besides Cordinier's solid numbers, have struggled to shoot the ball, especially from long range. Les Bleus also lack natural playmakers, as explained with their low assist numbers.

France is a better group defensively, so the U.S. will have to be physical down low against Wembanyama -- it has the personnel to do it -- and force Les Bleus into more perimeter shots with effective closeouts.

The formula is there for the U.S. to claim gold, as long as it doesn't follow the pattern of the Serbia semifinal.

How to watch the the men's basketball gold medal game

The Team USA-France men's basketball gold medal game will be broadcast on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.