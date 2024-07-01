Trending
Here's Team USA's track and field roster for the 2024 Olympics

Stars Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson headline the American runners who are bound for Paris.

By Julia Elbaba

The U.S. Olympic track and field team is Paris-ready.

After nine days of intense competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials held in Eugene, Oregon, the top finishers in each event secured a spot on the prestigious roster.

The full roster will not be unveiled until later this month, but we have a lengthy list of athletes who qualified in Oregon.

Get to know Team USA's track and field roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris:

Who's on the Team USA track and field team for the 2024 Olympics?

Here's a full look at Team USA's track and field roster by event:

Track events

Men's 100m
Noah Lyles
Kenny Bednarek
Fred Kerley

Men's 110m hurdles
Grant Holloway
Freddie Crittenden
Daniel Roberts

Men's 200m
Noah Lyles
Kenny Bednarek
Erriyon Knighton

Men's 400m
Quincy Hall
Michael Norman
Chris Bailey

Men's 400m hurdles
Raj Benjamin
CJ Allen
Trevor Bassitt

Rai Benjamin, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, coasted to victory in the men's 400m hurdles final with a U.S. Trials record time of 46.46 seconds. The time is also the fastest in the world this year. Two first-time Olympians, CJ Allen and Trevor Bassitt, will join Benjamin in Paris.

Men's 800m
Bryce Hoppel
Hobbs Kessler
Brandon Miller

Men's 1,500m
Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse
Hobbs Kessler

Men's 5,000m
Grant Fisher
Abdihamid Nur

Men's 10,000m
Grant Fisher
Woody Kincaid
Nico Young

Men's steeplechase
Kenneth Rooks
Matthew Wilkinson

Women's 100m
Sha'Carri Richardson
Melissa Jefferson
Twanisha Terry

Masai Russell smashed a 24-year-old U.S. Trials record, winning the women's 100m hurdles final in 12.25 seconds to earn her first Olympic berth. Russell's dash is also the fastest time in the world this year.

Women's 100m hurdles
Masai Russell
Alaysha Johnson
Grace Stark

Women's 200m
Gabby Thomas
Brittany Brown
McKenzie Long

Women's 400m
Kendall Ellis
Aaliyah Butler
Alexis Homes

Women's 400m hurdles
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Anna Cockrell
Jasmine Jones

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record for an incredible fifth time to qualify for her second Olympic Games. She advances to Paris alongside Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones in the 400m hurdles.

Women's 800m
Nia Akins
Allie Wilson
Juliette Whittaker

Women's 5,000m
Elle St. Pierre
Elisa Cranny
Karissa Schweizer

Women's 10,000m
Weini Kelati
Parker Valby*
Parissa Scheweizer*
* - World rankings will determine Olympic status

Women's steeplechase
Valerie Constien
Courtney Wayment
Marisa Howard

Field events

Men's decathlon
Heath Baldwin
Zach Ziemek
Harrison Williams

Men's discuss
Andrew Evans
Joseph Brown

Men's hammer
Daniel Haugh
Rudy Winkler

Men's high jump
Shelby McEwen
JuVaughn Harrison

Men's javelin
Curtis Thompson
Capers Williamson*
Donavon Banks*
* - World rankings will determine Olympic status

Men's long jump
Malcolm Clemons
Jarrion Lawson

Men's pole vault
Sam Kendricks
Chris Nilsen
Jacob Wooten

Men's shot put
Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Payton Otterdahl

Men's triple jump
Salif Mane
Donald Scott

Heptathlon
Anna Hall
Chari Hawkins
Taliyah Brooks

Women's discus
Valarie Allman
Jayden Ulrich
Veronica Fraley

Women's hammer
Annette Echikunwoke
DeAnna Price
Erin Reese

Women's high jump
Rachel Glenn
Vashti Cunningham

Women's javelin
Maggie Malone Hardin

Women's long jump
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Jasmine Moore
Monae' Nichols

Women's pole vault
Bridget Williams
Katie Moon
Brynn King

Women's shot put
Chase Jackson
Raven Saunders
Jaida Ross

Women's triple jump
Jasmine Moore
Keturah Orji
Tori Franklin

Marathons and race walks

Men's marathon
Conner Mantz
Clayton Young
Leonard Korir

Women's marathon
Fiona O'Keeffe
Emily Sisson
Dakotah Lindwurm

When do track and field events at the 2024 Olympics start?

Athletics events for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from Aug. 1-11. The action concludes with the women’s marathon on Sunday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Closing Ceremony.

Where are the 2024 Olympic track and field events being held?

Stade de France will play host to all track and field events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The venue, which is the country’s largest stadium, will also host rugby matches during the Games.

