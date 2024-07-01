The U.S. Olympic track and field team is Paris-ready.

After nine days of intense competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials held in Eugene, Oregon, the top finishers in each event secured a spot on the prestigious roster.

The full roster will not be unveiled until later this month, but we have a lengthy list of athletes who qualified in Oregon.

Get to know Team USA's track and field roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris:

Who's on the Team USA track and field team for the 2024 Olympics?

Here's a full look at Team USA's track and field roster by event:

Track events

Men's 100m

Noah Lyles

Kenny Bednarek

Fred Kerley

Men's 110m hurdles

Grant Holloway

Freddie Crittenden

Daniel Roberts

Men's 200m

Noah Lyles

Kenny Bednarek

Erriyon Knighton

Men's 400m

Quincy Hall

Michael Norman

Chris Bailey

Men's 400m hurdles

Raj Benjamin

CJ Allen

Trevor Bassitt

Rai Benjamin, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, coasted to victory in the men's 400m hurdles final with a U.S. Trials record time of 46.46 seconds. The time is also the fastest in the world this year. Two first-time Olympians, CJ Allen and Trevor Bassitt, will join Benjamin in Paris.

Men's 800m

Bryce Hoppel

Hobbs Kessler

Brandon Miller

Men's 1,500m

Cole Hocker

Yared Nuguse

Hobbs Kessler

Men's 5,000m

Grant Fisher

Abdihamid Nur

Men's 10,000m

Grant Fisher

Woody Kincaid

Nico Young

Men's steeplechase

Kenneth Rooks

Matthew Wilkinson

Women's 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson

Melissa Jefferson

Twanisha Terry

Masai Russell smashed a 24-year-old U.S. Trials record, winning the women's 100m hurdles final in 12.25 seconds to earn her first Olympic berth. Russell's dash is also the fastest time in the world this year.

Women's 100m hurdles

Masai Russell

Alaysha Johnson

Grace Stark

Women's 200m

Gabby Thomas

Brittany Brown

McKenzie Long

Women's 400m

Kendall Ellis

Aaliyah Butler

Alexis Homes

Women's 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Anna Cockrell

Jasmine Jones

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record for an incredible fifth time to qualify for her second Olympic Games. She advances to Paris alongside Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones in the 400m hurdles.

Women's 800m

Nia Akins

Allie Wilson

Juliette Whittaker

Women's 5,000m

Elle St. Pierre

Elisa Cranny

Karissa Schweizer

Women's 10,000m

Weini Kelati

Parker Valby*

Parissa Scheweizer*

* - World rankings will determine Olympic status

Women's steeplechase

Valerie Constien

Courtney Wayment

Marisa Howard

Field events

Men's decathlon

Heath Baldwin

Zach Ziemek

Harrison Williams

Men's discuss

Andrew Evans

Joseph Brown

Men's hammer

Daniel Haugh

Rudy Winkler

Men's high jump

Shelby McEwen

JuVaughn Harrison

Men's javelin

Curtis Thompson

Capers Williamson*

Donavon Banks*

* - World rankings will determine Olympic status

Men's long jump

Malcolm Clemons

Jarrion Lawson

Men's pole vault

Sam Kendricks

Chris Nilsen

Jacob Wooten

Men's shot put

Ryan Crouser

Joe Kovacs

Payton Otterdahl

Men's triple jump

Salif Mane

Donald Scott

Heptathlon

Anna Hall

Chari Hawkins

Taliyah Brooks

Women's discus

Valarie Allman

Jayden Ulrich

Veronica Fraley

Women's hammer

Annette Echikunwoke

DeAnna Price

Erin Reese

Women's high jump

Rachel Glenn

Vashti Cunningham

Women's javelin

Maggie Malone Hardin

Women's long jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Jasmine Moore

Monae' Nichols

Women's pole vault

Bridget Williams

Katie Moon

Brynn King

Women's shot put

Chase Jackson

Raven Saunders

Jaida Ross

Women's triple jump

Jasmine Moore

Keturah Orji

Tori Franklin

Marathons and race walks

Men's marathon

Conner Mantz

Clayton Young

Leonard Korir

Women's marathon

Fiona O'Keeffe

Emily Sisson

Dakotah Lindwurm

When do track and field events at the 2024 Olympics start?

Athletics events for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from Aug. 1-11. The action concludes with the women’s marathon on Sunday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Closing Ceremony.

Where are the 2024 Olympic track and field events being held?

Stade de France will play host to all track and field events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The venue, which is the country’s largest stadium, will also host rugby matches during the Games.