Here's the US women's basketball team's full exhibition and Olympic schedule

The U.S. women's basketball team has an eighth straight Olympic gold medal on its mind, but it has a couple of warmup contests to prepare for before the action begins in Paris.

Team USA is in a league of its own when it comes to women's basketball at the Olympics. Even with elite players like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, the squad will need a couple of contests to coalesce ahead of the 2024 Summer Games.

Here is a look at the U.S. women's basketball team's upcoming schedule, beginning with a showdown against the WNBA's top talent.

Team USA women's basketball pre-Olympic schedule

Team USA will take the floor for the first time together as part of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. The 12-player roster will face 12 WNBA All-Stars in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20.

The team's lone international exhibition will come in London when it faces Germany on Tuesday, July 23.

Team USA women's basketball 2024 Olympics schedule

Team USA is in Group C with Japan, Belgium and Germany at the Paris Olympics.

The Americans will open group play against Japan on Monday, July 29, at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France. It will then go up against Belgium on Thursday, Aug. 1, and finish out group play against Germany on Sunday, Aug. 4.

From there, the women's quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the women's semifinals will be held on Friday, Aug. 9. The gold medal and bronze medal games will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Closing Ceremony.

Full Team USA women's basketball schedule

Here is Team USA's exhibition and Olympic schedule, including dates, times and TV networks: