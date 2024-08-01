Trending
Live updates: Team USA eyes more gold in women's gymnastics all-around final

No more than two gymnasts from any one country can participate in the all-around final, therefore some gymnasts who may not have had a top-24 qualifying score could advance.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

The all-around final, featuring Simone Biles and Suni Lee of the United States women's gymnastics squad, will be a historic moment with two former gold medalists competing.

