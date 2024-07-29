It was another action-packed day at the Paris Olympics.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the U.S. men's basketball team to an opening victory against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Simone Biles dominated gymnastics qualifying, and Rafael Nadal set up a second-round tennis match against Novak Djokovic.

The competition continues on Monday and runs until Aug. 11.

From medal triumphs to record-setting performances and more, here's a full look back at Sunday's top moments:

Simone Biles and USA gymnastics shine in Paris debut

Biles made her Olympic return three years after pulling out of multiple finals at the Tokyo Olympics by powering through discomfort she felt in her calf Sunday to lead the U.S. women's gymnastics team into the finals.

Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles went 1-2-3 in the all-around during early qualifying, though Chiles will miss the all-around final due to rules that limit countries to entering two athletes per competition.

There’s a chance Chiles will make the floor exercise final should she finish in the top eight. Lee is practically a lock for the beam and bars finals, with 2020 floor exercise champion Jade Carey in good position to join Biles in the vault final.

But all eyes were on Biles, who briefly scared an entire nation when she left the after her floor exercise and received medical attention. She had tweaked her calf in warm-up, but U.S. coach Cecile Landi said it was a minor injury.

She performed in front of a star-studded crowd that included Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, Snoop Dogg, Anna Wintour and Lady Gaga, who wrote on social media of Biles: “She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!”

Artists and former players are enjoying the Paris Olympics, attending some competitions and taking pictures with fans

Chiles shines on uneven bars during Olympic qualification

Jordan Chiles had a stellar competition during the qualification round at the 2024 Paris Olympics, capped off by a 14.266 on uneven bars.

USA wins first medal in mountain biking

Team USA cyclist Haley Batten collected a silver medal in Sunday's women's mountain biking event, giving the country its best ever finish in the sport since it was added to the Olympic program in 1996.

Batten and Swedish cyclist Jenny Rissveds were neck and neck through the final stretch, but Batten (1:28:59) pulled in front and finished five seconds ahead.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (1:26:02) won France its second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a dominant performance, crossing the finish line two minutes and 57 seconds before Batten.

Prevot is the first French cyclist to medal in mountain biking since 2012, when Julie Bresset won gold at the London Olympics.

US men's basketball opens its Paris Olympic run with win over Serbia

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the U.S. men's basketball team to an opening victory against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

Each had perfect starts from the field while leading the U.S. team to a 110-84 win over Serbia as the U.S. looks to defend its gold medal.

James, who made eight of his first nine shots, finished with 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Durant scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half while making his first eight field-goal attempts, including all five shots from deep. He attempted just one shot in the second half, missing a jumper early in the fourth quarter.

Team USA will face South Sudan next in pool play.

US women's soccer in good position after win over Germany

Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals to lead the U.S. past Germany 4-1 and put the team in good position to advance out of its group at the Olympics.

Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams also scored for the Americans, who defeated Zambia 3-0 in the opener but won’t know their fate in the knockout round for sure until after the final Group B matches on Wednesday.

The Americans play Australia in Marseille to conclude group play.

Torri Huske takes gold in women's 100m butterfly, favorite Gretchen Walsh takes silver

Team USA's Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh came in the top two in Sunday's women's 100m butterfly in Paris, with Huske coming in ahead of the world record holder and more favored Walsh.

The two remained neck-and-neck throughout the event, with Huske inching ahead of Walsh in the final stretch of the race.

Huske would finish with a time of 55.59 seconds, just .04 seconds ahead of Walsh, who set the world record for the 100m butterfly earlier this year at the U.S. Olympic trials, when she finished with a time of 55.18 seconds.

In third place was China's Zhang Yufei, who came in at 56.21 seconds.

USA's Nic Fink ties Peaty for silver in men's 100m breaststroke thriller

American Nic Fink tied with Adam Peaty of Great Britain with a 59.05 time to take silver in the men's 100m breaststroke on Sunday.

Nicolò Martinenghi of Italy took home the gold with a time of 59.03.

WHAT. A. FINISH.



Nicolo Martinenghi narrowly beats out Nic Fink and Adam Peaty to win a thrilling 100m breaststroke final! 🇮🇹 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/zKDfOOFy7F — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

Fink is a six-time World Championship gold medalist who also works full time as an engineer.

Lee Kiefer tops Lauren Scruggs in all-US fencing individual foil bout

It was American vs. American in the women's individual foil fencing bout.

Lee Kiefer topped Lauren Scruggs 15-6 to win gold, while Scruggs claimed silver in the first time ever the U.S. had two women in the final bout.

Kiefer also won gold in Tokyo, completing a back-to-back triumph.

We put fencers Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt in a Time Machine to relive the moments that brought them to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Olympic tennis dream come true: Djokovic, Nadal will face off on Monday

Rafael Nadal was unsure he could even play men's singles Sunday the day before his match, but turned up at Roland Garros and beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round.

The victory set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic.

It will be the 60th meeting between this pair of greats, more than any other two men have played against each other in the sport’s Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, leads the head-to-head series 30-29, and his 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal’s 22.