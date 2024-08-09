US gets DQ in men's 4x100m relay final as medal drought continues

Even down Noah Lyles, the United States looked primed to finally snap its medal drought in the men's 4x100m relay.

But disaster struck early at Stade de France on Friday.

American Christian Coleman collided with teammate Kenny Bednarek on the first exchange of the baton. The bad handoff left Team USA with simply too much ground to make up, as the quartet of Bednarek, Kyree King and Fred Kerley crossed the finish line seventh.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Andre de Grasse anchors Canada to 4x100m GOLD in Paris! 🇨🇦 #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/uA15jxhZHb — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Shortly after the race, the Americans were then disqualified for an illegal pass of the baton.

“It just didn’t happen,” Coleman said. “Maybe we could have put in some more work. I just think in the moment it didn’t happen.”

Canada won gold with a time of 37.50 seconds, with South Africa (37.57) and Great Britain (37.61) rounding out the Olympic podium.

Team USA was looking for its first medal in the event since a second-place finish at the 2004 Athens Games. The U.S. hasn't won gold since the 2000 Sydney Games.

“At the end of the day, we knew what we could do,” King said. “We came out here and we had the mindset of no risk, no reward, so we went out there and went big. It didn’t happen.”

Earlier Friday, the women's 4x100m relay team of Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Teetee Terry sprinted to gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.