US men's soccer eliminated in quarterfinals of 2024 Olympics by Morocco

Morocco’s defender Achraf Hakimi (R) shoots and scores his team’s third goal during the men’s quarter-final football match between Morocco and the USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Aug. 2, 2024.

The United States men's soccer team is out of the 2024 Olympics.

Morocco defeated the U.S. 4-0 in Friday's quarterfinal matchup at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Despite the loss, the Olympics were a step forward for Team USA compared to recent appearances. The U.S. men had not qualified for the Olympics since 2008 and had not made the knockout stage since 2000, when it posted its best finish ever of fourth.

For Morocco, this was its first ever appearance in the knockout round. And after advancing to the semifinals, the African nation will be guaranteed two chances to secure a medal. A victory there would put them into the gold medal match, a loss would send them to the bronze medal match.

Friday's game was never all that competitive, with the U.S. falling behind 1-0 in the first half on a penalty kick by Soufiane Rahimi in the 29th minute. Despite the deficit only being one at the half, the U.S. had one shot compared to Morocco's eight.

Morocco pulled away in the second half, extending its lead to 2-0 in the 63rd minute (Ilias Akhomach goal) and 3-0 in the 70th minute (Achraf Hakimi goal). The fourth and final goal was added in the 91st minute, when El Mehdi Maouhoub scored on a penalty kick following a handball.

The U.S. finished the game with just one shot on target in the disappointing offensive performance.