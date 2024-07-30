The U.S. men's Olympic soccer team is set to take on Guinea Tuesday at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in France.

The Americans are 1-0-1 after two matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing their opening contest to the host country before dominating New Zealand over the weekend.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Midfielder Gianluca Busio, who suffered a leg injury earlier in the tournament, is not available for the match against Guinea. He has been replaced on Tuesday's 18-player roster by alternate Josh Atencio.

The starting lineup to close out Group A play for Team USA includes Patrick Schulte, John Tolkin and Griffin Yow.