Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in a preliminary heat of the women’s 1500m freestyle on Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024, in Indianapolis.

What to Know Katie Ledecky cruises in the women's 1500m freestyle prelims

Lydia Jacoby drops out of women's 200m breaststroke, taking her out of contention at Paris Olympics

Caeleb Dressel places second in his men's 100m freestyle heat behind Jack Alexy

Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials featured two of Team USA's biggest athletes who have their eyes on gold in Paris.

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky competed in the prelims at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Tuesday. The early schedule included prelims for five events with more action to come Tuesday night.

Keep up with the latest news from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials below as Team USA swimmers aim to punch their tickets to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.