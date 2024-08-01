US qualifies for team show jumping final, blood rule knocks Brazil out

Just over an hour before the start of competition, US Equestrian announced a pre-competition change to its lineup for the team qualifying round.

The top-ranked American rider, Kent Farrington, and his mare, Greya, were replaced by the alternate combination, Karl Cook and Caracole de la Roque. U.S. Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland attributed the change to “extreme caution” after Greya exhibited some “allergy related” discomfort.

Cook and Caracole stepped up to the plate and delivered one of only 13 clear rounds of the 57 horse and rider combinations that competed. Olympic veteran Laura Kraut laid down the fastest round of the day and was clear with Baloutine, whom she also rode to a team silver in Tokyo.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Three-time Olympic medal winner McLain Ward had a rail down and two time faults to bring the U.S. total to six faults on the day.

What are the substitution rules for equestrian at the 2024 Olympics?

The equestrian team formats were changed leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Games. In an effort to include more nations in the team competitions, the FEI switched from the long established four-horse-and-rider team format, which allowed for a drop score, to a three-member format. After riders and fans raised concerns about the seemingly dangerous decision-making that the lack of a drop score elicited, the format was again revised ahead of the 2024 Games.

The substitution rules vary between disciplines, but thus far have come into play in every competition. In eventing, the Japanese team was penalized 20 points and nearly knocked off the podium when it switched out riders due to a horse failing inspection ahead of the show jumping phase. In dressage, the United States was eliminated from team competition after blood was spotted on the hind leg of Marcus Orlob’s mount Jane.

What is the 'blood rule' in Olympic show jumping?

The blood rule came into play again in the team show jumping competition when blood was spotted on Nimrod De Muze in his post-round inspection.

The gelding had just delivered a clear round with Brazilian rider Pedro Veniss, but the pair’s elimination in the midst of competition meant that Brazil would not advance to the team final.

In show jumping, substitutions are allowed between rounds, but only one substitution is allowed per country. However, Farrington could still compete for an individual medal as the team can elect to make a “pre-competition” change between the completion of the team final and two hours prior to the commencement of the individual qualifier.

The U.S. qualified for the team final in second place, just behind Germany, the only team to have three riders go double clear. The top 10 teams from Thursday’s qualifier advance to the team final.

The team final begins at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 2.