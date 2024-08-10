Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: US men's basketball goes for 5-peat in gold medal game vs. France

LeBron James, Steph Curry and the U.S. meet a Victor Wembanyama-led France team looking to win basketball gold for the first time — and on home soil.

By NBC Staff

Share

What to Know

Stay tuned here for live updates from the Olympic men's basketball gold medal game between Team USA and France:

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us