‘The last dance': Basketball world reacts to Team USA's 2024 Olympics gold

That may have just been the last dance for a special chapter for U.S. men's basketball.

NBA icons LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant made a commitment one year ago to bring home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The triumvirate did just that, leading the U.S. to a 98-87 final win over France Saturday. It marked the program's fifth straight Olympic gold, with Durant tallying a record fourth in U.S. men's basketball and James claiming his third. Curry sealed his first in epic fashion.

Social media produced countless reactions after the U.S. triumph. Here are some of the best:

Olympic Last Dance together: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead USA to Gold – completing commitment they made to each other, Team USA and the country exactly one year ago. pic.twitter.com/Jt2JJrKnd6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2024

My first daughter will be named LeWardell — @gloless (@gloIess) August 10, 2024

When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A🏅 pic.twitter.com/xpshYZhMyA — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 10, 2024

We really got to witness Lebron James, Kevin durant and Steph curry on the same team pic.twitter.com/Owbhncz4wp — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) August 10, 2024

can’t wait til Kevin Durant starts tweeting from the podium. Our posting king. — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) August 10, 2024

Curry Says Night Night. pic.twitter.com/MG2QhF6qDB — nba paint (@nba_paint) August 10, 2024