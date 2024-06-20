Live updates: Highlights from the US Olympic Swimming Trials Day 6

What to Know Regan Smith has set a world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Katie Ledecky claimed her third victory with another dominating performance in the 1,500-meter freestyle.

The USA Olympic swimming trials is making a splash on their grandest stage yet — a temporary pool inside the massive domed stadium that is home to the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Olympic hopefuls vying to punch their ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris competed Thursday at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis.

Qualifiers kicked off with the women's 200-meter backstroke. Isabella Stadden, Katie Grimes and Claire Curzan lead the top 16 qualifiers who will compete in the semis. The event was followed by the men's 50-meter freestyle, where Michael Andrew, Ryan Held and Jack Alexy put up the fastest times to lead the men advancing to the semifinals. It concluded with the men's 200-meter medley, which saw Carson Foster, Maximus Williamson and Chase Kalisz atop the ranking for the 16 finalists. Check out highlights of Day 4 of the USA Swimming Olympic Trials here.