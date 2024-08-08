WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crowned 400m hurdles champ again, Anna Cockrell wins silver

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had a coronation of sorts at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Team USA star broke her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles final to repeat as Olympic champion. McLaughlin-Levrone finished in 50.37 seconds, marking the sixth time since 2021 that she broke the world record.

There’s NO catching Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone!



She adds ANOTHER 400m hurdles gold medal and WORLD RECORD to her collection. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/RJ7reApKfV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Her previous world-record mark was 50.65 seconds, which she set at the U.S. Olympic trials in late June.

And after becoming the event's first-ever two-time gold medalist, the New Brunswick, New Jersey, native celebrated by donning a fitting piece of headwear at the Stade de France venue: a crown.

McLaughlin-Levrone, 25, now owns three Olympic medals -- all gold. Her other Olympic title came in the women's 4x400m relay at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

Team USA accounted for the top two spots on the 400m hurdles podium in Paris as Anna Cockrell won silver. The San Ramon, California, native finished in 51.87 seconds to earn her first Olympic medal.

The Netherlands' Femke Bol, who was viewed as McLaughlin-Levrone's top challenger in the final, took bronze for a second straight Olympics, finishing in 52.15. Earlier in the Games, Bol powered the Dutch to a thrilling comeback win over the U.S. in the mixed 4x400m relay.

