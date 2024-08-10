Live updates: US women's basketball, volleyball chasing gold on final day of 2024 Olympics

What to Know
- Dakotah Lindwurm, Fiona O'Keeffe and Emily Sisson are representing the U.S. in the women's marathon to start the final day in Paris.
- The U.S. men's water polo team will face Hungary for bronze as it seeks to make the podium for the first time since being silver medalists in Beijing -- when it lost to Hungary.
- The U.S. women's volleyball team will battle Italy in the gold medal match as it seeks to repeat as champions from Tokyo.
- Team USA women's basketball will battle France in the gold medal game a day after the men's side triumphed over Les Bleus in a historic matchup.
- Cycling, weightlifting and wrestling will also have medal events, along with women's modern pentathlon and handball.
- Paris will wrap up with the Closing Ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.
The final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature the U.S. women's basketball and volleyball squads going for gold ahead of the Closing Ceremony. Follow along for live updates: