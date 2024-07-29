USA women's rugby 7s team to play New Zealand in semi-finals on Tuesday at Paris Olympics

After defeating Great Britain in the quarterfinals, the U.S. women's rugby team will move on in its quest for gold with a semi-final match against New Zealand on Tuesday

The USA beat Great Britain 17-7 on Monday in the quarterfinals following a loss 14-31 in its last pool stage game against France.

Earlier in the Olympics, the United States beat Brazil 24-5 and Japan 36-7 in pool play.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The other semi-final match has not been determined since France, Canada, Australia and Ireland still have to play in the quarterfinals.

New Zealand is the defending champion so Tuesday's match definitely will not be an easy one. But the United States has looked great in its early matches in Paris. Australia and New Zealand are the favorites for the gold, but don't count the Stars and Stripes out.

In Tokyo, the U.S. women went undefeated in pool play but lost in the quarterfinals to Great Britain and went on to finish sixth at the 2020 Olympics. The USA got redemption against Britain on Monday.

How to watch USA women's rugby 7s on Tuesday?

The USA women's rugby 7s semi-final match against New Zealand will be at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

You can watch it on NBC, Peacock or at this nbcolympics.com link.

When are the rugby bronze and gold medal matches?

The women's rugby finals are Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. on E! and will reair at 5 p.m. at USA network. They will be available to stream live at this link.

The women's bronze medal match is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The women's gold medal match is 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

NBC New York sports anchor Bruce Beck interviewed rugby player, Olympian and social media extraordinaire Ilona Maher at Team USA Media Summit in NYC.

Who is on the U.S. women's rugby team in 2024 in Paris?

Here's a look at who is on the women's rugby team for Team USA!

Alena Olsen (Caledonia, Michigan)

Alev Kelter (Eagle River, Alaska)

Ariana Ramsey (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania)

Ilona Maher (Burlington, Vermont)

Kayla Canett (Fallbrook, California)

Kristi Kirshe (Franklin, Massachusetts)

Lauren Doyle (Team Co-Captain - Boody, Illinois)

Naya Tapper (Team Co-Captain - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Sammy Sullivan (Fayetteville, North Carolina)

Sarah Levy (San Diego, California)

Alex "Spiff" Sedrick (Herriman, Utah)

Steph Rovetti (Reno, Nevada)

Traveling reserves:

Nicole Heavirland (Whitefish, Montana)

Kris Thomas (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Ilona Maher, 27, was a star at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher discusses her popular TikTok account.

When did women's rugby become an Olympic sport?

Women's rugby made its Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio.

Australia (gold), New Zealand (silver) and Canada (bronze) took home the medals in 2016. In 2020, New Zealand (gold), France (silver) and Fiji (bronze) won spots on the podium.

A medal for the U.S. women's rugby team in Paris would be its first.

What are the rules for rugby at the Paris Olympics?

Similar to American football in style, rugby is a 7-v-7 game between two teams where the objective is to score more "tries" than the other. A try -- equivalent to a touchdown -- is worth five points with an extra kick from the spot of the try worth another two points. Three points can be earned for a drop goal or penalty, although less common.

Games are split into two seven-minute halves so action is quick. Players can only make lateral or backwards passes to progress the ball, with tackling, scrums and kicks also involved.

How does scoring work in rugby?

Here's a look at how scoring works in rugby:

5 points - Try: scored when a player runs the ball over the goal line and touches it to the ground

7 points - Penalty try: scored when a serious foul prevents a likely try from occurring

2 points - Conversion: scored when a player from the team that scored a try attempts to drop-kick the ball through the uprights

3 points - Penalty: A team that is the victim of a serious foul can choose to "kick for goal" and would earn three points if successful

3 points - Drop goal: scored when a player kicks a goal from a drop-kick in open play

What is the field size for rugby at the Paris Olympics?

The field size is essentially the same as a standard rugby union game. The field of play can be no more than 100 meters long and 70 meters wide, or 328 feet long and 229 feet wide.