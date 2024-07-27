Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook win Team USA's first medal of the Paris Olympics

Women's synchro springboard and men's rugby are among the medal sessions on Day 1.

By NBC Staff

Share
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon congratulates China's Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

US’ Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon (L) congratulates China’s Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen (R) after their dive in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 27, 2024.

What to Know

  • China won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the final of the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event held Saturday morning.
  • Fiji is seeking a third straight gold medal in men's rugby, as it is the only country to have won the highest prize since the sport returned to the Olympics in 2016.
  • The USMNT will play a potential must-win game versus New Zealand to stay alive in its group heading into matchday three.

With the Opening Ceremony in the books, the first official day of the 2024 Olympics is here. Follow along for live updates:

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us