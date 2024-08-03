The U.S. women's soccer team is moving on to the semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics after beating Japan 1-0 in extra time in a quarterfinal match as Team USA chases its first gold since 2012.

Trinity Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women's soccer semifinals at the Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.

The United States will face the winner of the later match between Germany and Canada in Marseille. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

The U.S. went into the knockout match undefeated and outscoring opponents 9-2 at the Paris Games under new coach Emma Hayes but Japan foiled the Americans with steady defense.

Rodman's goal to the top of the far post came as time in stoppage time in the first extra period. She fell to the field as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration.

It was Rodman's third goal of the tournament. She nearly scored again in the second extra period.

Former U.S. women’s national team stars Megan Rapinoe and Mia Hamm, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg, were among the fans at a packed Parc des Princes.

Hayes, the former boss at Chelsea, was hired last fall to lead the Americans after they struggled at last summer’s Women’s World Cup and were eliminated from the tournament earlier than ever before.

Japan had two good chances in quick succession in the first half. Mina Tanaka’s attempt was smothered by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher before Miyabi Moriya blasted a shot from about 12 yards that went over the goal.

Mallory Swanson, who leads the team with three goals in the tournament, had the best opportunities for the United States in the second half. But the U.S. was uncharacteristically plagued with errant passes and missed opportunities.

Rodman’s blast after a free kick in the 90th minute bounced off of a Japanese defender and was cleared away.

TRINITY RODMAN TAKE A BOW. 👏



THAT IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING. THE USWNT LEADS IN EXTRA TIME.#ParisOlympics | 📺 USA and Peacock pic.twitter.com/rNlebzAyOo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Credit: Getty Images

It was a tight match between familiar opponents. Japan defeated the United States in the final of the 2011 Women’s World Cup. The next year, the Americans beat Japan in the 2012 Olympic final for the gold. The title in London would be the last of a record four gold medals for the United States in the Olympics.

The Americans won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games after a loss to Canada in the semifinals. Japan fell on home soil to Sweden in the quarterfinals at the COVID-delayed tournament.

The United States also defeated Japan at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Carli Lloyd scored three goals within the first 16 minutes and the U.S. went on to win 5-2.

The United States made one change to its starting lineup for the team’s quarterfinal match against Japan in Paris. Korbin Albert replaced Sam Coffey in the midfield. Coffey was ineligible for the game because of yellow card accumulation.

The United States also made forward Jaedyn Shaw available after she missed the first three games with a leg injury.

What TV channel will the U.S. women's soccer game replay on? How do I watch?

The U.S. women's soccer quarterfinal match against Japan will replay on Saturday night at 11 p.m. ET on USA network.

Who is on the USWNT roster at the Paris Olympics?

1-Alyssa Naeher

2-Emily Fox

3-Korbin Albert

4-Naomi Girma

5-Trinity Rodman

6-Casey Krueger

7-Crystal Dunn

8-Lynn Williams

9-Mallory Swanson

10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.)

11-Sophia Smith

12-Tierna Davidson

13-Jenna Nighswonger

14-Emily Sonnett

16-Rose Lavelle

17-Sam Coffey

18-Casey Murphy

20-Croix Bethune

What happens after the quarterfinals in women's soccer in Paris?

The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.