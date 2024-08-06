USWNT defeats Germany 1-0 in extra time, advances to gold medal match

The United States women's soccer team will play for a gold medal.

It took extra time once again in the semifinal against Germany, but Team USA pulled ahead on a goal by Sophia Smith in the 95th minute to seal the 1-0 victory.

The U.S. will face the winner of Brazil vs. Spain, who play Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, in the gold medal match.

For 90 minutes, neither the U.S. or Germany could break through. The Americans dominated the first half, with five shots on target compared to none for Germany.

The Germans, despite their lack of production, stayed in the game with their physicality. They committed 11 fouls in the first half to keep the U.S. at bay.

Germany finally had some scoring chances in the second half. They had three shots on target with no luck against American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Once the extra period began, the U.S. was on the attack. The tie was broken when Smith, off a pretty feed from Mallory Swanson, snuck a shot past German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger in a chaotic sequence.

SOPHIA SMITH STRIKES IN EXTRA TIME FOR THE USA. 💥🇺🇸#ParisOlympics | 📺 USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/XyzQZQTEEG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

The U.S. held on over the following 25 minutes, with a few close but unsuccessful scoring chances for Germany.

Now, the team has a chance to win its first Olympic gold medal since 2012. The USWNT was ousted in the quarterfinals in 2016 before claiming bronze in 2021.

The gold medal match is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT in Paris at Parc des Princes.