USWNT announces roster for 2024 Olympics with Alex Morgan missing the cut

Emma Hayes will use this squad for her first major tournament as the U.S. manager.

By Sanjesh Singh

The U.S. women's national team roster for the Paris Olympics is here.

Sophia Smith and Rose Lavelle headline the USWNT's 18-player squad for the 2024 Games which was revealed on Wednesday.

The Olympics will mark new manager Emma Hayes' first major tournament with the U.S. Hayes just recently became the official manager after coming over from Chelsea in England, and she led the U.S. to two solid wins over South Korea in consecutive June friendlies.

But the Paris Games will be a unique challenge. Only 18 players will be allowed to travel, with group games occurring every two days. The U.S. will face Zambia, Germany and Australia in group play.

So, who is Hayes calling up to represent the U.S. as the team seeks its first gold medal since 2012 and a record-extending fifth total? Here's what to know:

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

  • Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain
  • Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns
  • Lindsey Horan, Lyon
  • Rose Lavelle, NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • Catarina Macario, Chelsea

Forwards

  • Crystal Dunn, NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
  • Jaedyn Shaw, San Diego Wave
  • Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns
  • Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars

Alternates

  • Jane Campbell (goalkeeper
  • Hal Hershfelt (midfielder)
  • Croix Bethune (midfielder)
  • Lynn Williams (forward)

Will Alex Morgan play in the 2024 Olympics?

Alex Morgan was not named to the USWNT for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Games will represent the first major tournament for the USWNT without Morgan since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage," Morgan wrote on social media. "This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest.

"In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG."

2024 Olympics soccer schedule

Before Olympic play, the U.S. will play Mexico in New Jersey on Saturday, July 13 before its Paris send-off match against Costa Rica in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 16.

Group play begins on Thursday, July 25, with the final set for Saturday, Aug. 10.

