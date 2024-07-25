What to Know There are no overage limits for women's soccer at the Olympics.

The Olympics marks Emma Hayes' first major tournament as the USWNT's new manager.

Zambia is the No. 64-ranked nation in FIFA's latest international ranking.

The U.S. women's national team will open its journey at the Paris Olympics against Zambia on Thursday, a game it is expected to win.

Zambia is led by NWSL stars Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC) and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride), though its overall quality and depth isn't as high as the USWNT's.

The U.S. does not have Alex Morgan in its squad, but manager Emma Hayes has Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan and more as the team looks to reignite its spark in front of goal.

Follow along for live updates from the game at the Stade de Nice: