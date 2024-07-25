How to watch USWNT vs. Zambia in Olympic women's soccer opener

There's still one day until the Opening Ceremony in Paris, but the U.S. women's national team is kicking off its Olympic journey before the lighting of the cauldron.

The USWNT in Paris is different than the one American fans have grown accustomed to at previous major tournaments. It has a new coach in Emma Hayes, who made her USWNT coaching debut in June. On the other end, the team will be without Alex Morgan, who was left off the Olympic roster and will not be on the field for a major tournament for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The revamped USWNT will begin its Olympic slate with a match its first ever match against Zambia on Thursday.

Here's everything to know for the USWNT opener in Paris:

When is the USWNT-Zambia match?

The USWNT will open Group B play against Zambia at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 25.

Where is the USWNT-Zambia match?

The match will be held at Nice Stadium in Nice, France.

How to watch the USWNT-Zambia match

The USWNT-Zambia match will air on TV on USA Network, with coverage set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

Viewers can stream the match on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

USWNT and Zambia FIFA rankings

The USWNT sits at No. 5 in the FIFA women's rankings, while the Copper Queens are at No. 64.

USWNT Olympic roster

Here are the 18 players on Hayes' Olympic squad, along with alternates:

Goalkeepers

Casey Murphy, North Carolina Courage

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Defenders

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Emily Fox, Arsenal

Naomi Girma, San Diego Wave

Casey Krueger, Washington Spirit

Jenna Nighswonger, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Emily Sonnett, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Midfielders

Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain

Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns

Lindsey Horan, Lyon

Rose Lavelle, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Forwards

Crystal Dunn, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Jaedyn Shaw, San Diego Wave

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars

Lynn Williams, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Alternates

Croix Bethune (midfielder)

Jane Campbell (goalkeeper)

Hal Hershfelt (midfielder)

Emily Sams (defender)

Injured

Catarina Macario, Chelsea

USWNT Olympic schedule

The USWNT will have two more group play games before the women's soccer tournament enters the knockout stage.

Date Matchup Time TV/Streaming Sunday, July 28 USWNT vs. Germany 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. ET USA Network, Peacock, NBC Olympics Wednesday, July 31 Australia vs. USWNT 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT E!, Peacock, NBC Olympics

Telemundo Deportes soccer analyst Natalia Astrain previews USWNT vs. Germany at the Paris Olympics.