WATCH: Team USA's gymnastics routines that clinched gold at the women's all-around final

They've done it again.

For the fourth time, the U.S. women's gymnastics team has secured gold at the Olympics. Simone Biles led the team to victory, making her the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with eight medals, overtaking Shannon Miller's seven. Team USA beat out Italy (165.494) and Brazil (164.497) with a score of 171.296.

Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Biles started the team off on the vault, racking up 44.100 in points. Biles made the team-high score of 14.900.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Simone Biles helped Team USA capture gold in the women's team gymnastic competition.

Carey followed closely behind at 14.800. Though Carey was unable to defend her floor gold from Tokyo, she nailed a Cheng, widely considered to be one of the hardest vaults.

Chiles, Biles and Suni Lee competed on the uneven bars, Lee's specialty. Lee scored a 14.566 for her routine.

Chiles overcame a fall on the beam during the third rotation, posting a score of 12.733. Lee and Biles also competed in the event.

In Team USA's final rotation, the trio showed off on the floor. Biles' routine, featuring music from both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, wowed audiences and judges with two of her eponymous skills. She earned a score of 14.666.

Watch highlights of Simone Biles' floor routine during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics.