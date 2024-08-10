WATCH: USA's Grant Fisher rallies for historic 5000m medal

What an Olympics for Grant Fisher.

The 27-year-old American picked up his second medal of the 2024 Paris Games in thrilling fashion on Saturday at Stade de France.

On the final straightaway of the 12.5-lap men's 5000m final, Fisher roared past multiple runners before crossing the finish line third in 13:15.13. The bronze medal triumph made Fisher the first American man to ever medal in both the 5000m and 10,000m events at the same Olympics.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 5000m race in 13:13.66, while Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi placed second in 13:15.04. Ingebrigtsen's gold medal came after he failed to make podium in his bid to repeat as champ in the 1500m, where American Cole Hocker pulled off a stunning comeback win.

Fisher also used a strong finishing effort to claim bronze in the 10,000m final on Aug. 2.

You HAVE to watch this finish by American Grant Fisher in the men's 10,000m final! 😱 #ParisOlympics



Grant Fisher medals

After a medal-less Olympic debut in Tokyo, Fisher will now head home to his Portland residence as a history-making two-time medalist.