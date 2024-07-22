When do the 2024 Olympics start? Here's a look at the first events

The 2024 Paris Olympics are finally here, and with it will come a first-of-its-kind Opening Ceremony through the heart of the French capital.
However, the Games themselves kick off before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.
While the Olympic Opening Ceremony is the celebratory commencement of the event, several sports get a head start before walking out behind their nation's flag.
Here's everything to know about when the 2024 Paris Olympics officially start.
When do the 2024 Olympics start?
The first events for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on Wednesday, July 24.
What is the first sport for the 2024 Olympics?
The Paris Olympics will officially kick off with two men's soccer matches at 9 a.m. ET on July 24. Argentina will square off against Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, while Spain will face Uzbekistan at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Rugby, handball, archery and shooting action will also begin before the Opening Ceremony.
Olympics schedule before the Opening Ceremony
Here is a look at all Olympic events that will be held ahead of the Opening Ceremony, including opening matches for the U.S. men's and women's soccer teams (all times ET):
|Date/time
|Event
|Stream
|Wednesday, July 24, 9 a.m.
|M Soccer: Argentina vs. Morocco
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24, 9 a.m.
|M Soccer: Uzbekistan vs. Spain
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24, 9:30 a.m.
|M Rugby: Pool play (12 matches)
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 11 a.m.
|M Soccer: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 11 a.m.
|M Soccer: Guinea vs. New Zealand
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 1 p.m.
|M Soccer: Japan vs. Paraguay
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 1 p.m.
|M Soccer: Iraq vs. Ukraine
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 3 p.m.
|M Soccer: France vs. United States
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 3 p.m.
|M Soccer: Mali vs. Israel
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 3 a.m.
|W Handball: Slovenia vs. Denmark
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 3:30 a.m.
|W Archery: Individual ranking round
|NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 5 a.m.
|W Handball: Netherlands vs. Angola
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.
|W Handball: Spain vs. Brazil
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.
|M Rugby: Pool play (6 matches)
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 8:15 a.m.
|M Archery: Individual ranking round
|NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 10 a.m.
|W Handball: Germany vs. South Korea
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 11 a.m.
|W Soccer: Spain vs. Japan
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 11 a.m.
|W Soccer: Canada vs. New Zealand
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 1 p.m.
|W Soccer: Nigeria vs. Brazil
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 1 p.m.
|W Soccer: Germany vs. Australia
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 1 p.m.
|W Handball: Hungary vs. France
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 2 p.m.
|M Rugby: Quarterfinals and placing
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 3 p.m.
|W Soccer: United States vs. Zambia
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 3 p.m.
|W Soccer: France vs. Colombia
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Thursday, July 25, 3 p.m.
|W Soccer: Norway vs. Sweden
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Friday, July 26, 3 a.m.
|Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed team pre-event training
|N/A
|Friday, July 26, 4 a.m.
|M Shooting: 10m air pistol pre-event training
|N/A
|Friday, July 26, 5:45 a.m.
|W Shooting: 10m air pistol pre-event training
|N/A
When is the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?
The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.
Olympics schedule for July 27
The first full day of action at the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature the following 24 sports:
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoeing
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field hockey
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water polo
The full schedule for events on Saturday, July 27, can be found here.
First medal events at the 2024 Olympics
The first medals of the 2024 Olympics are set to be handed out in the 10m air rifle mixed team shooting event, which begins at 4:30 a.m. ET on July 27.
Medals will also be handed out in cycling, diving, fencing, judo, rugby, skateboarding and swimming on the first full day of action.