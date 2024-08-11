A general view of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Cauldron, air ballon prior to the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France.

For the Closing Ceremony at the 2024 Olympics, the French spent years planning a jaw-dropping spectacle to show the world the country's abilities and culture.

The team behind the Closing Ceremony, who also organized the Opening Ceremony, have been met with both praise and controversy.

Here is everything you need to know:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Who organized the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

The Ceremonies Artistic Director for the Paris Games was Thomas Jolly, a French actor and director. Working for him is a team of people who work in dance, costumes, staging and so on.

What was the controversy surrounding the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony included a scene with LGBTQ+ icon Barbara Butch, who was surrounded by drag artists and dancers, that some interpreted as an offensive rendition of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," a painting depicting Jesus Christ's last meal with his disciples before his crucifixion.

Jolly has said the scene was not inspired by the painting, and instead was a French feast that celebrated diversity, noting that the blue man seen in the scene was meant to be the Greek god of winemaking and wine, Dionysis.

The clarification has not stopped Jolly from getting death threats and public criticism from figures such as former President Donald Trump, as well as the French Catholic Church's conference of bishops, who called it a mockery of Christianity.

Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” during the glamorous opening ceremony.

What aspects of the Opening Ceremony received praise?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics received praise for its awe-inspiring spectacles, including its one-of-a-kind cauldron, which was actually made up of LED lights instead of fire and floated into the Paris sky, paying homage to the first manned hot-air balloon flight, which took place in Paris in 1783.

The Opening Ceremony also featured performances from stars such as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who sang from the base of the Eiffel Tower.

Celine Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.