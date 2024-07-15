How long is the WNBA Olympic break? What to know before league goes on hiatus

The WNBA is about to go on hiatus.

There are just a couple more days of action before the league presses pause on the 2024 regular season for the Paris Olympics.

Several WNBA players, including 12 American stars, are heading over to France to compete in the Games.

So, how long will the Olympic break last and when will the regular season resume? Here's what to know:

When does the WNBA Olympic break start?

The final regular-season games before the break are on Wednesday, July 17.

How long is the WNBA Olympic break?

The league will be on hiatus for roughly a month.

When is WNBA All-Star Weekend?

WNBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix will follow from Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 20. The All-Star festivities begin with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest on Friday.

When is Team USA vs. WNBA All-Stars game?

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the WNBA All-Stars will then take on the United States' star-studded Olympic squad in the All-Star Game on Saturday.

When is women's basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

The basketball action in Paris will run from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

When will the WNBA season resume?

The regular season will resume with a trio of games on Thursday, Aug. 15.

What are the WNBA standings?

Here's an updated look at the WNBA standings ahead of Tuesday's action:

How long is the WNBA season?

Each team plays 40 games in the regular season.

When does the WNBA season end?

The final games of the 2024 regular season are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19.

How many teams make the WNBA playoffs?

The top eight teams -- regardless of conference -- qualify for the playoffs.

When do the WNBA playoffs start?

The postseason is set to begin on Sunday, Sept. 22.

