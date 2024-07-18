What to Know Thousands of hours of action from the 2024 Paris Olympics will be available to Xfinity customers on the X1 platform.

“When you come to our Olympics destination, whether it's on NBC broadcast and cable, Spanish-language content or Peacock – we fully integrated Peacock into the experience – you can find anything that you want," Comcast’s Vito Forlenza says.

New features for the 2024 Games include a "Gold Zone," "Odds Zone" and enhanced 4K viewing, Comcast says.

Don’t miss a moment of the action you want to see at the Paris Olympics and all you need is your voice and an Xfinity remote.

We here at NBC are so proud to be the home of the Summer Games in Paris, France. Our live primetime coverage begins Friday, July 26, 2024, with the Opening Ceremony and runs for more than two weeks.

But, that's just the start of what promises to be an Olympics like none other, especially if you're an Xfinity customer.

“You choose your adventure on which of these sports you want to jump into,” said Comcast’s Vito Forlenza, while showing off the X1 Olympics platform.

“Fans can expect 5,000 hours of coverage of the Olympics on traditional TV – NBC broadcast and cable channels – and also streaming through Peacock,” Forlenza said.

Forlenza and his team have been working hard to make all of this reality.

2024 Paris Olympics action at your fingertips. Here’s how

X1 customers simply need to pick up their voice remote to start watching the Games their own way.

“X1 brings it all together,” Forlenza said. “Just say ‘Olympics’ into your voice remote.”

You can feel like you’re in Paris without needing to leave your couch.

“Customers can go in and do two things: they can set alerts to get notified when the primetime show is on or when a great new highlight comes in, or they can be alerted when any of the 39 sports begins,” Forlenza said. “We’ll send you alert on your X1 set top box or your mobile device so you can get right into the action.”

Fans can personalize their Olympic experience, by choosing their favorite sports. There are schedule guides, athlete profiles, cool videos inside the Olympic venues and there will be an “Odds Zone” for gamblers who like a little action.

Olympic action goes into an NFL RedZone-style Gold Zone

NFL fans familiar with the RedZone will get the Gold Zone hosted by Scott Hanson.

“A ton of energy, a lot of authenticity, it will be a great experience,” Forlenza said. “This started back in London with a Twitter feed orienting users on what was on, now we have Scott Hanson running the show.”

Peacock, NBC and so much more

The 2024 Olympics will be provided in the most state-of-the-art fashion with an eye on serving the viewer.

The action this year promises to be unparalleled with Comcast adding enhanced 4K viewing.

“That is the best, clearest picture quality possible,” Forlenza said. "We’ll have immersive audio as well. And, we’re even going to pipe it into these customers’ homes faster than normal HD.”

It’s basically a 12-hour simulcast of USA network programming twice a day, Forlenza said.

“I can’t wait to enjoy it with my family, and I hope our customers enjoy it as well,” Forlenza said.

How veterans can watch free Olympic action

Comcast teamed up with the U.S. Army and Air Force exchange service to provide free streaming of the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

Shopmyexchange.com is where active and honorably discharged military veterans can access that opportunity

Of course, Philadelphia-based Comcast is the parent company of Xfinity and NBC-owned stations like NBC10.