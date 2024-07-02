There's no such thing as being too young for the Olympics.
That's because there are no specific age limit for taking part in the competition. As long as you show you're good enough, you can compete against the world's best, unless a specific sporting federation sets its own rule on age.
That paves the way for some incredibly young and talented athletes to make their mark early, such as 16-year-old American gymnast Hezly Rivera.
Rivera qualified for the U.S. women's gymnastics team alongside stars like Simone Biles and Suni Lee. Along with Rivera, here are other young athletes to keep tabs on:
Who are the youngest Olympians in Paris?
Along with Rivera, here's a list of young athletes in Paris along with the event they'll be competing in:
- Zheng Haohao, China skateboarding: 11 years old
- Sky Brown, Great Britain skateboarding: 15 years old
- Hezly Rivera, Team USA gymnastics: 16 years old
- Quincy Wilson, Team USA track and field: 16 years old
- Lola Tambling, Great Britain skateboarding: 16 years old
- Dominika Banevič (B-Girl Nicka), Lithuania breaking: 17 years old
- Aubrey Kim, Team USA Paralympics swimming athlete alternate: 17 years old
- Minna Stess, Team USA skateboarding: 17 years old
- Alex Shackell, Team USA swimming: 17 years old
- Phoebe Gill, Great Britain track and field: 17 years old
- Summer McIntosh, Canada swimming: 17 years old
- Thomas Heilman, Team USA swimming: 17 years old
- Eva Okaro, Great Britain swimming: 17 years old
- Baptiste Addis, French recurve archery: 17 years old
When is the Paris Olympics?
The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
How to watch the 2024 Olympics in Paris
NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of all Olympic events throughout each respective day.