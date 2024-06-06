Here's when the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held

The most prestigious individual awards ceremony in world soccer, the Ballon d’Or, will be held in Paris on Oct. 28, the event’s new organizer UEFA said Thursday.

Nominations will be announced Sept. 4, letting voters factor in the European Championship and Copa America in men’s soccer and Paris Olympics tournament in the women’s game.

Real Madrid players Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos are likely to poll strongly after leading the team to the Champions League and La Liga titles. Kroos will end his career after playing at Euro 2024 for Germany and never finished in the top three of a Ballon d'Or vote.

Barcelona retained its Women's Champions League title with past Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alèxia Putellas scoring in the final against Lyon.

Voters are expected to consider players’ individual performance, then their team’s performance and also fair play.

Monthly magazine France Football first presented the Ballon d’Or for men in 1956 and added a women's prize in 2018. UEFA is now the magazine’s partner to help market the event and organize the ceremony in a theater in central Paris.

Lionel Messi and Bonmatí won the best player awards last year on the back of their recent World Cup wins.

New awards for the 2023-24 season include best men's and women's coach.