‘Berhalter has to go': USMNT world reacts to early Copa America exit

The U.S. men's national team just suffered its latest embarrassment.

The USMNT lost to Uruguay 1-0 in the final group game of the Copa America, ending its run early in the tournament.

With just two years to go until the 2026 World Cup on home soil, the Copa America was a chance for the U.S. to prove it can go far against quality teams. However, the U.S. couldn't advance from a group comprising Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia.

At the minimum, the U.S. needed to advance past the group and see what would happen in the knockout stages. But consecutive losses to Panama and Uruguay saw that fall apart, with plenty of questions surrounding head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter was controversially re-hired in June of 2023, and nothing has changed since. Berhalter hasn't been able to lift the U.S. to wins against tougher teams, with most successes coming against smaller sides.

Here's how social media reacted to the USMNT's Copa America exit:

"I'm at a loss for words... Where have we come since 2002?... Where have we progressed? We haven't." @clint_dempsey shares his thoughts after the USMNT's Copa América 2024 exit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tE315nHThV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

USMNT fans chanting 'Fire Gregg' as they leave the stadium following elimination from Copa America.



(via @usmnt_historian) pic.twitter.com/h7zMjhzGjc — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 2, 2024

In 7 years in charge, Gregg Berhalter failed to win against a Top 25 side in FIFA’s rankings outside Concacaf.



Biggest mistake was Berhalter deciding to make defensive substitutions at halftime against Panama instead of trying to win the game. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/bvGBj3MU53 — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) July 2, 2024

The Copa America was supposed to be the tournament where the USMNT took a step FORWARD.



Instead we took a step BACKWARD.



No excuses. It falls on leadership in the end.



Berhalter HAS to be fired!



This program has plateaued and needs a fresh perspective to take the next step. — USMNT 🇺🇸 Thoughts (@USMNT_Thoughts) July 2, 2024

What a disgrace! Grouped in Copa America with Panama and Bolivia.



Berhalter has to go and the players need to take a good hard look in the mirror. So does our joke of a media. — 11 Yanks (@11Yanks) July 2, 2024

The most talented team we've ever had is hosting the World Cup in two years.



Berhalter can't be the coach. He just can't. Pay whatever it costs to get a top coach. This is the United States of America. We have the money. Spend it. Fix this. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) July 2, 2024

The President of US Soccer Cindy Parlow Cone and its Technical Director Matt Crocker must make a big decision on the direction USMNT is taking.



Since Berhalter's been rehired, the team has regressed.



If we're a serious football nation, this should be curtains for Berhalter. pic.twitter.com/bOxlXuT69W — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 2, 2024

After 74 games under Gregg Berhalter, one constant is that the team doesn’t create chances. This is who they are. There is no logical way to believe that will change with more time.



All the BS from tonight shouldn’t mask the obvious: it’s time for a change. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) July 2, 2024

Well, better the embarrassment comes right now than in the 2026 World Cup for the United States. Gregg Berhalter deserves to be severely questioned because this talented group couldn’t have looked more disjointed tonight. A brutal performance. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) July 2, 2024

Berhalter telling his team that Panama is 1-1 just before they defend a free kick was not the best idea. All concentration then lost. Did look offside from angles given. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) July 2, 2024

Clint Dempsey on USMNT players being asked about Gregg Berhalter's future and the direction the team is going:



"I don't understand why you keep asking the players these questions." — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 2, 2024

Berhalter should've never been brought back. That whole window of decision making process set U.S. Soccer back years. Just incredibly bad and self-serving from them. — Rob Usry (@RobUsry) July 2, 2024

The US hasn’t won a game they weren’t supposed win in the Berhalter era. It’s 5 years of doing what you were supposed to do. And nothing more. Until this tournament which fell wildly below expectations.



Have to try something new. — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) July 2, 2024

The senior USMNT side will be back in action on Sept. 7 when it faces Canada, which advanced into the Copa America knockout rounds. Mexico also failed to qualify after finishing third in its group.

USMNT legend Tim Howard discusses if Gregg Berhalter is the right coach to lead the United States men's national soccer team.