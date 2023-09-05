Chicago Fire FC announce ticket giveaway for Lionel Messi showdown

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC will take on Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field next month, and fans will have an opportunity to win tickets to see the World Cup champion in action.

Messi, who signed with Miami earlier this year, has already taken the league by storm, and tickets have been snapped up in record numbers to see him play in the MLS this summer.

Accordingly, the Fire are giving away four sets of tickets to see him play, and entries are currently open.

According to contest rules, entries can be made via the Fire’s website, or via Instagram, Facebook, or X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The social media entries must be accompanied by a photo of the fan with Sparky, the team’s mascot, and must use the hashtag #CF97SparkySunday, along with tagging the Fire’s official social media accounts.

There is a limit of five entries per person or per household, according to the official rules.

Entrants must be legal residents of the United States who live within a 75-mile radius of Chicago. Entrants must also be at least 18 years of age or older.

Sweepstakes entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The grand prize will be four tickets to the Oct. 4 match between the Fire and inter Miami FC. Four packs of tickets will ultimately be given out. Additional prizes could include Chicago Fire merchandise.

For those not lucky enough to win tickets, the match is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Chicago’s Soldier Field.