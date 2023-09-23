The Fire settle for a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution

The Chicago Fire settled for a 2-2 draw at home against the New England Revolution.

It was their second consecutive draw in three games after picking up a point in a scoreless draw last weekend against CF Montreal.

The Fire actually got off to a positive start, knocking on the door and threatening to score. Eight minutes in, Kei Kamara and Fabian Herbers both had chances to put the Fire ahead but to no avail. Two minutes later, Jairo Torres would have his own opportunity to open the score.

The Fire were the better team to start off the half but that superiority came crashing down in the 17th minute as Tomás Chancalay put the Revolution ahead.

But Chicago would respond immediately through Brian Gutierrez. Jonathan Dean, starting over the suspended Arnaud Souquet, sent in a low cross from the right of the box to Gutierrez who delivered a nice finish to tie the game.

The Fire continued on the attack and in the 27th minute, Kamara’s header was parried away by the New England keeper, Earl Edwards Jr. A minute later, Ousmane Doumbia’s half-turn effort would hit the post and go out of play.

Chicago finally went ahead in the second half.

In the 54th minute, Gutierrez, already inside the box, spotted Gastón Giménez just outside of it. He laid off the ball to Giménez who deftly placed it to Edwards Jr.’s far post.

A perfect start to the second half. #CF97



Gastón Giménez finishes a nice team move to take the lead. pic.twitter.com/92gGhfaJzZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Similar to when the Revolution went ahead, the Fire wouldn’t get to enjoy their lead for very long.

Five minutes after Giménez scored, Carles Gil equalized after his shot took a deflection off Miguel Navarro, leaving Chris Brady with no chance at making a save.

To make matters worse for the Fire, Gutierrez would be forced off late with an injury after twisting his ankle. The referee took a look to see if there was a possible penalty in the play but ended up ruling against it.

The draw is not a result that helps the Fire too much as they are still two points behind D.C. United for the final playoff spot.

The Fire have another chance at ending their winless streak next Saturday against a direct rival for that final playoff spot in the New York Red Bulls.