Chicago Red Stars break all-time NWSL attendance record at Wrigley Field

Another chapter has been added to the legacy of Wrigley Field.

The historic baseball venue was transformed into a soccer field to host its first women's sporting event in over 80 years when the Chicago Red Stars took on Bay FC in front of 35,083 people Saturday night, breaking the National Women's Soccer League attendance record.

The previous NWSL attendance record was held by Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field in a match that drew 34,130 last October for Megan Rapinoe's final regular-season match.

What! A! Night! 🤩 Thank you to all 35,038 fans who came out to break records and make history at our Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field match, presented by @GallagherGlobal. We couldn’t have done it without every single one of you 🫶 #WithTheStars pic.twitter.com/aiV10mqmwu — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) June 10, 2024

Bay FC took home the victory, beating the Red Stars 2-1 on a historic night at Wrigley Field.