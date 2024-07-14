Colombian fans appear to use vents to get into Hard Rock Stadium for Copa America final

The 2024 Copa America Final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Sunday was delayed due to frantic fan activity before kickoff.

Fans before the game breached security gates at one of the entrances, creating chaos across the stadium with most people wearing yellow and red Colombian colors.

In one such instance, Colombian fans were on video appearing to enter the game through air vents at the venue.

Additionally, some Argentine fans could be seen leaping a grassy fence to get inside the venue.

Both Miami-Dade police and Hard Rock Stadium issued statements on the situation.

One officer was struck with a rock during an incident, Miami-Dade Police said.

Police added that there are several people in custody.

The Colombia-Argentina final was slated to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, but it was delayed an extra 75 minutes to 9:15 p.m. ET before the game finally went underway.

It's not the first major fan incident to create headlines during the United States-hosted Copa America either.

After the Uruguay-Colombia semifinal on Thursday, Uruguayan players scuffled with Colombian fans in the stands after the game. Players cited a lack of security protecting their families in the stands, who were swarmed and threatened by Colombian supporters.

The 2026 World Cup will also be hosted by the United States.

After Uruguay lost to Colombia in their Copa America semifinal Wednesday, some players from the former appeared to get into it with fans in the stands.